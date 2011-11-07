Huntsman Divests Stereolithography Business

Huntsman Corp. is selling its stereolithography business to additive manufacturing specialist 3D Systems for $41 million. The business, which had $7 million in sales in 2010, makes ultraviolet-curable resins that lasers form into complex shapes such as prototypes and medical implants. The business also includes Digitalis, a new line of rapid manufacturing printers that Huntsman has been developing. Huntsman’s stereolithography business originated with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. Huntsman acquired the unit in 2003 when it purchased Vantico, the former Ciba epoxy resins business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter