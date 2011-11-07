Obama Administration Boosts Tech Transfers

The White House is directing all federal agencies to speed up the transfer of federal research and development from the laboratory to the marketplace, potentially enabling companies to create jobs more quickly. “This will be accomplished by committing each executive department and agency that conducts R&D to improve the results from its technology transfer and commercialization activities,” President Barack Obama wrote in an Oct. 28 memorandum. Under the order, federal agencies that have research laboratories, such as the NIH and the Department of Energy, must cut in half the time it takes small businesses to receive grants. It also gives agencies greater flexibility to enter into partnerships with businesses. And it orders them to develop five-year plans on commercializing research and to keep track of how many patents each federal lab generates.
