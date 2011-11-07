Polysilicon Comes To Inner Mongolia

China-based LDK Solar has broken ground on a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year polysilicon plant in Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Set to open by the end of 2013, the facility will be part of a renewable energy manufacturing hub in the Jinsan Development Zone that will have access to abundant and competitively priced energy, LDK says. According to the International Energy Agency, China plans to complete a 1,200-MW pumped hydropower station there by 2012. In addition, Inner Mongolia has 9 GW of installed wind power capacity. LDK already operates two polysilicon plants in China that will have 25,000 metric tons of annual capacity by mid-2012.
