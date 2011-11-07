Repligen To Acquire A Novozymes Facility

Repligen is acquiring a Novozymes plant in Lund, Sweden, that manufactures both growth factors used in mammalian cell culture and Protein A affinity ligands used to make monoclonal antibodies. Repligen is paying about $23 million plus potential milestone payments of almost $6 million. The Swedish business is expected to have sales of more than $16 million this year. Repligen, which already sells four forms of Protein A, says the transaction will elevate it into a leading supplier of products for manufacturing biologic drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter