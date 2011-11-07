Rusnano Invests In Bind, Selecta

Continuing its recent biotech investment spree, Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies has invested a total of $50 million in the nanomedicine-based companies Bind Biosciences and Selecta Biosciences. Including contributions from other new and current investors, the two Boston-area firms have raised a total of $94.5 million in this funding round. Both firms use technologies originating at Harvard Medical School and MIT. As part of the Rusnano deal, Bind and Selecta are setting up subsidiaries in Russia to advance their technologies and to access scientific expertise, clinical-trial resources, manufacturing capabilities, and markets.
