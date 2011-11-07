Sanofi Will Close New Jersey R&D Lab

Sanofi is embarking on a reorganization of its North American R&D organization that will result in the closing of its Bridgewater, N.J., R&D site by the end of 2012 and the elimination of an undetermined number of jobs. Under the plan, some of the research carried out in Bridgewater will move to a new Boston R&D hub where Sanofi’s North American drug discovery and early development functions will be consolidated. The French company says the change continues its creation of a more open innovation R&D model that allows access to “the best science and people in research.” Sanofi closed a research center in Pennsylvania last year, eliminating about 400 jobs.
