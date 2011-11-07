Wison, Oxea Plan Oxo Facilities For Nanjing

Dow Chemical and Davy Process Technology have licensed their oxo alcohol process to Wison Clean Energy, a Shanghai-based company. Wison will build 2-ethylhexanol and butanol plants in Nanjing, China, each with an annual production capacity of 125,000 metric tons. Meanwhile, Oxea will build a facility in Nanjing to produce oxo derivatives. The company did not say how much it will invest at the site or how big the plant will be. Oxo derivatives consist of alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines used in making coatings, lubricants, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, flavorings, fragrances, printing inks, and plastics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter