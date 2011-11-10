ACS Expands Publication Benefits for Members

Starting in January 2012, American Chemical Society members will have expanded access to the society’s publications, thanks to a new program of the ACS Publications Division and the Membership & Scientific Advancement Division.
“In these economically challenging times, we are working even harder to find ways to increase the value of ACS membership to our 163,000 chemistry practitioners globally,” says Denise Creech, director of the Membership & Scientific Advancement Division. “This offer represents a significant improvement to our value proposition and creates a pathway for our members to learn more about the world-class content found within ACS publications.”
ACS Universal Member Access will provide paid members with online access through the ACS Web Editions platform to 25 articles or chapters from 40-plus ACS journals, ACS Symposium Series e-books, and C&EN Archives during their membership term.
Members will be able to purchase access to additional research through the ACS Articles on Command service at a 66% discount off the non member price of $35 per article. Members will also be able to purchase subscriptions to individual journals for $85 per year, which will provide access to as many as 250 articlesper journal per subscription term.
Members who want access to the entire suite of ACS journals, ACS Symposium Series e-books, and C&EN Archives can subscribe to the ACS Member E-Passport, which will be available at $500 for 250 articles or $1,000 for 500 articles.
“ACS members will now have over 1 million articles of award-winning news and peer-reviewed content from ACS Publications at their fingertips,” says Brandon A. Nordin, vice president of sales, marketing, and Web strategy in the Publications Division. “We hope this initiative more tightly links ACS Publications to the membership and to the core mission of the society, as well as provides an important incentive to join and remain a member of ACS.”
