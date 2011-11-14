Personal Manufacturing

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
08946-cover-Towerscxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
08946-cover-Towerscxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 14, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 46

Researchers take a step toward bringing three-dimensional printers to the masses by developing new materials compatible with the object-building technology

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 46
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

3-D Printing

Personal Manufacturing

Researchers take a step toward bringing three-dimensional printers to the masses by developing new materials compatible with the object-building technology

Frankfurt Redux

On its return to Germany, the annual CPhI exhibition buzzed with concerns over yet another economic crisis

NSF Data Show Academic R&D Spending At Start Of Stimulus

Chemistry research spending grew 6.6% in 2009, compared with 5.8% growth for science and engineering

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Timothy Willson

    Drug developers need to pay more attention to circadian rhythms, says GSK scientist

  • Business

    Chemical Earnings Resist Slowdown

    While the economic recovery took a holiday, higher prices helped chemical firms raise profits

  • Safety

    Bioterror Threat Seen As Growing

    Nation is better prepared for bioattack, but budget cuts hamper readiness

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Turning Heat Into Electricity

Device converts infrared radiation directly into electricity

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT