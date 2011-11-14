Personal Manufacturing
Researchers take a step toward bringing three-dimensional printers to the masses by developing new materials compatible with the object-building technology
November 14, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 46
On its return to Germany, the annual CPhI exhibition buzzed with concerns over yet another economic crisis
Chemistry research spending grew 6.6% in 2009, compared with 5.8% growth for science and engineering
Drug developers need to pay more attention to circadian rhythms, says GSK scientist
While the economic recovery took a holiday, higher prices helped chemical firms raise profits
Nation is better prepared for bioattack, but budget cuts hamper readiness