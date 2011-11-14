Ablynx Loses Pfizer, Gains Merck Serono

Ablynx, a Belgian biopharmaceutical company, has regained worldwide rights from Pfizer to develop its Nanobody antibody fragments targeting TNF-α. They include rights to ATN-103, a rheumatoid arthritis treatment that successfully completed Phase II clinical trials in May. Ablynx launched the project in 2009 with Wyeth, which Pfizer acquired. Pfizer says it returned the program as part of a portfolio review. Meanwhile, Ablynx has launched its third Nanobody partnership with Merck Serono. Ablynx will receive an up-front payment of $27 million for the new project plus $20 million for each Nanobody that advances to clinical trials.
