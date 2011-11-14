Ajinomoto Boosts Feed Amino Acids

Food ingredient supplier Ajinomoto will expand its production of amino acids used in animal feeds during the next five years. It will increase it sannual capacity for l-lysine by 150,000 metric tons, l-threonine by 80,000 metric tons, and l-tryptophan by 7,000 metric tons. It will also broaden its feed additive range to include l-valine,l-isoleucine, and a new product that is a mix of l-glutamine and glutamic acid. The company is not saying where the expansions will take place or how much it will spend. Ajinomoto recently posted a net profit of $335 million on sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of its fiscal year.
