Allan J. Hoffman, 86, a retired research chemist of Highland Park, N.J., died on Oct. 12.
A native of Hicksville, Long Island, Hoffman earned a B.S. in 1949 from the Columbia University School of Pharmacy and received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Rutgers University in 1969.
Hoffman worked as a research chemist and supervisor of research for Schering, American Cyanamid, and Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals. Later, he worked on water quality methods for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. He was a member of Sigma Xi and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosalyn; sons, Daniel and Robert; two granddaughters; and two step-granddaughters.
