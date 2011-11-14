Ashland Sells Lube And Emulsions Units

Ashland has agreed to sell its aviation and refrigerant lubricants business to Monument Chemical for an undisclosed price. The polyol ester-based lubricants business has annual sales of about $50 million. The deal, set to close by early January, includes a manufacturing facility in Louisiana, Mo. Separately, Ashland will sell its Vinac and Flexbond polyvinyl acetate emulsion polymers product linesto Celanese. With sales of about $45 million last year, the businesses serve adhesives, textiles, coatings, and paper markets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter