BASF Hikes Insulating Material Capacity

BASF plans to increase capacity for its Neopor-brand expandable polystyrene by around 60,000 metric tons per year. The project, at the firm’s site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, will occur in stages from December 2011 until October 2013. Unlike standard expandable polystyrene, Neopor contains graphite particles that reflect heat. BASF says the project is in response to a trend toward highly efficient insulating materials, particularly in exterior building envelopes.
