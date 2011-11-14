Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celanese’s Leader To Step Down

Executive Change: Albemarle Chairman Mark Rohr will take the reins at Celanese in 2012

by Marc S. Reisch
November 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Albemarle
Weidman
Dave Weidman, CEO of Celanese until April 2012.
Credit: Albemarle
Weidman

David N. Weidman, the man who took acetyl chemicals maker Celanese public in 2005, will retire as chairman and CEO of the firm on April 2, 2012. Succeeding him will be Mark C. Rohr, currently chairman of specialty chemicals maker Albemarle.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Albemarle
Rohr
Mark Rohr, former CEO of Albemarle and new CEO of Celanese starting April 2012.
Credit: Albemarle
Rohr

Rohr, 59, will continue as chairman of Albemarle until Feb. 1, 2012. He has been a Celanese board member since 2007. Weidman, 55, will be working with Rohr to complete a smooth transition, the firm says.

Paul H. O’Neill, Celanese’s presiding director, says, “The company is well positioned for the future” as a result of Weidman’s leadership and commitment to performance over the past decade. A company spokesman says Weidman is departing to focus on “personal interests including his family, faith, and philanthropy.”

“If you are going to lose a CEO to retirement, you couldn’t do better than Mark Rohr” as a replacement, says Charles Neivert, a managing director and analystat investment banking firm Dahlman Rose & Co. Neivert says he expects that, with Rohr leading the firm, Celanese will have the same financial discipline and conservative management it has had with Weidman.

Weidman, a chemical engineer with an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan, joined Celanese in 2000, shortly after the firm was spun off from Hoechst. He became CEO in 2004 during a financially trying period for the company as the private equity firm Blackstone Capital Partners took Celanese private. He then worked with Blackstone to realign the firm’s businesses, bolster an underfunded pension fund, and go public after only nine months. Under his leadership, Celanese has thrived and recently entered the ethanol market, with major projects planned in China and Texas.

Rohr joined Albemarle in 1999 after having worked for several chemical firms including Occidental Chemical, Cain Chemical, and Dow Chemical. He holds degrees in chemistry and chemical engineering from Mississippi State University. The Kentucky native became president and chief operating officer of Albemarle in 2000 and CEO in 2002.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell appoints Vanacker CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
J. Kent Masters takes the helm at Albemarle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Activist investor seeks seats on Ashland’s board

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE