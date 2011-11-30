Advertisement

People

Christian A. Wamser

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
Most Popular in People

Christian A. Wamser, 98, a retired Allied Chemical research chemist, died on Sept. 18 in Syracuse, N.Y.

Born in Long Island City, N.Y., Wamser earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Cooper Union Institute of Technology in New York City in 1934.

He then began a 44-year career, serving as an analytical and research chemist for New York and New Jersey companies focused on metallurgical research, nuclear fuel reprocessing, chromium processing, and water treatment. He retired from Allied Chemical (now Honeywell International) in 1978.

Wamser is credited with 16 articles in technical journals and 20 patents. He coauthored two papers with his son, Carl, who is a professor of chemistry at Portland State University. Wamser was a member of ACS, joining in 1965.

He was an avid collector of musical recordings on vinyl records, Edison wax cylinders, and CDs as well as the equipment needed to play them.

Predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Madeline, Wamser is survived by his son, Carl; daughter, Christina M. Trautman; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

