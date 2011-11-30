Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

G. Davis (Dave) O’Kelley

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

G . Davis (Dave) O’Kelley, 82, a retired Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) nuclear chemist, died of lymphoma on Aug. 24 in Gainesville, Ga.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., O’Kelley earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Howard College (now Samford University) at the age of 16. He received a scholarship from the Alabama Academy of Science, which allowed him to earn a Ph.D. in 1951 at the University of California, Berkeley, working with the nuclear chemistry group of Glenn T. Seaborg, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry that same year.

O’Kelley moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., in 1954 to join ORNL, where he would remain until his retirement in 1992. O’Kelley focused on research and production of special nuclear materials for industrial, scientific, and medical uses. Along with his colleagues, he developed large-scale separation and purification methods for transuranium nucleotides and other materials. In his later years with ORNL, he became involved with research in high-level radioactive waste materials. He contributed to more than 150 scientific publications.

While at ORNL, O’Kelley also served as the Ford Foundation Professor of Chemistry at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he received its D. A. Shirley Award. He also worked with the National Aeronautics & Space Administration during the Apollo spaceflights, receiving awards for serving as a principal investigator for a program to measure radioactivity in the first moon rock samples.

O’Kelley was active in the National Research Council and the National Science Foundation and was a fellow of both the American Physical Society and the American Institute of Chemists. He was a member of Sigma Xi, the Research Society of America, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955.

An accomplished pilot, O’Kelley helped his wife, Genie Rae, develop a flight school in Knoxville. He had a lifelong interest in electronics and collected antique radios.

He is survived by Genie Rae, his wife of 61 years; son, Kevin; daughter, Joanne Kline; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David G. Karraker
Lester R. Morss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William D. Ehmann

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE