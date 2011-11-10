Advertisement

Policy

Golfing for Scholars

by Stewart Stabley
November 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
FORE!
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Christine Sanchez/SOCMA
ACS Scholars supporters prepare to hit the links.
Players head to their golf carts, preparing to tee off at SOCMA’s 8th Annual Chemical Industry Golf Tournament on September 27, 2011, at Chester Valley Golf Club in Malvern, PA. The event raises money for the American Chemical Society’s Scholars Program.
Credit: Courtesy of Christine Sanchez/SOCMA
ACS Scholars supporters prepare to hit the links.

Partly cloudy skies and high humidity did not discourage the 100 golfers who teed off for the 8th annual Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) Chemical Industry Golf Tournament on Sept. 27. The tournament, which benefits the ACS Scholars Program, was held at Chester Valley Golf Club in Malvern, Pa. Playing under a best-ball format, the team representing FMC posted a low score of 63 to win the tournament.

Now in its 16th year, the ACS Scholars Program supports highly motivated and gifted undergraduates from groups historically under represented in chemistry with scholarships, mentoring, and internship opportunities. Nearly 2,400 students have received an ACS scholarship since the beginning of the program. This year’s recipient of SOCMA’s support is Kristen Allison, a senior chemical engineering major at Columbia University and a recent summer intern at BASF.

A check for the scholarship amount will be presented to ACS on Dec. 5 at SOCMA’s 90th annual dinner, to be held in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs will be on hand to receive the check and to thank SOCMA’s board and its president, Lawrence D. Sloan, for the organization’s continuing support of this important program. SOCMA’s support underscores its recognition of the need to help develop the next generation of scientific professionals.

