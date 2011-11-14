Lilly And Amylin End Diabetes Alliance

Eli Lilly& Co. and Amylin Pharmaceuticals have resolved their litigation and are ending a decadelong partnership that led to the development of the GLP-1 receptor agonist exenatide. In May, Amylin sued Lilly, alleging breach of an agreement to maximize commercialization of the diabetes drug, sold as Byetta. The partners launched it in the U.S. in 2005 and have since won European approval for a longer-acting form called Bydureon. Starting on Nov.30, Amylin will begin regaining full rights to exenatide. It will pay Lilly $250 million up front and as much as 15% of sales, up to a total of $1.2 billion, depending on FDA approval of Bydureon and related products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter