Lubrizol Will Buy Two Specialty Firms

Lubrizol has agreed to purchase Chemtool, a manufacturer and supplier of custom-formulated greases to the lubricants industry. Founded in 1963 and based in Rockton, Ill., Chemtool serves markets such as aviation and transportation. It has about 425 employees at sites in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico. Separately, Lubrizol will acquire Merquinsa, a Spanish maker of specialty thermoplastic polyurethanes. About 100 Merquinsa employees will join Lubrizol’s engineered-polymers business when the deal closes. The deals follow the acquisition of Lubrizol by Berkshire Hathaway in September.
