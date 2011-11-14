A Nanocar With Four-Wheel Drive

[+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Ben Feringa

A new electric car is driving off the lot. Because it’s only a few nanometers long and operates at a chilly 7 K (about –447 oF), this little automobile is unlikely to cause any sleepless nights for electric car makers. Even so, it’s pretty souped-up as nanocars go, boasting four molecular motor moieties that propel the tiny vehicle along a copper surface with a paddle wheel motion (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/­nature10587).

Previous nanocars either simply diffused along a surface or had to be towed by the tip of a scanning tunneling microscope (STM). This new single-molecule coupe moves when an STM tip fires electrons at it, prompting isomerization of the double bonds in its molecular motor “wheels.” The unidirectional motors combined with their stereochemical arrangement on the molecule make the nanocar putt-putt along. With 10 shots from the STM, the nanocar moves 6 nm forward.

The driving force behind the project was the desire to figure out how to get an entirely synthetic, single-molecule system to move on its own across a surface, says Ben L.Feringa. The chemistry professor at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, spearheaded the research effort along with Groningen colleague Syuzanna R. Harutyunyan and Karl-Heinz Ernst of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science & Technology.

“At the moment I would not consider the system to have any practical application,” Feringa tells C&EN. “However, thinking about future applications, this is a small but significant step forward. Ultimately, nanomachines and devices like sensing and delivery systems need to be powered. For that, molecular motor s will be required. Probably future designs will be different from what we show here, but we have to demonstrate the fundamental principles.”

James M. Tour, the Rice University chemistry professor who made the first nanocar, says the new car “will certainly propel the field to a higher level of sophistication.” Eventually, he suggests, such synthetic molecular machines could be used for controlled transport and ex vivo bottom-up assembly, in much the same way that enzymes conduct in vivo assembly.