New Jersey Lands Allergan R&D Lab

Allergan has chosen New Jersey as the site for a $12 million R&D facility expected to house several hundred employees within the next five years. The Irvine, Calif.-based manufacturer of Botox has not announced the location of the 100,000-sq-ft facility, but the firm has a small subsidiary in Bedminster, N.J. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority voted last week to approve a grant of up to $17 million to support the project. The state has seen a steady loss of pharmaceutical industry jobs.
