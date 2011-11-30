Advertisement

People

Norman R. Farnsworth

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
Norman R. Farnsworth, 81, a renowned medicinal plant researcher and research professor of pharmacognosy in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC), died on Sept. 10 of complications related to cardiac disease.

Born in Lynn, Mass., Farnsworth served in the Army during the Korean War. He then earned a B.S. in pharmacy in 1953 from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy (now Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences) and a Ph.D. in pharmacognosy in 1959 from the University of Pittsburgh.

He began his career teaching at the University of Pittsburgh until 1970, when he was recruited to UIC. He served as head of its department of pharmacognosy and pharmacology from 1970 until 1982.

In 1982, Farnsworth became director of the Program for Collaborative Research in the Pharmaceutical Sciences and also served as director of the Center for Botanical Dietary Supplements Research.

As author or coauthor of more than 500 scientific publications, Farnsworth focused his research on the isolation and structure elucidation of biologically active substances from natural sources.

In 2005, Farnsworth received the Research Achievement Award from the American Society of Pharmacognosy. He was a member of ACS in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Priscilla; brother, Bruce; and sister, Nancy.

