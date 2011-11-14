Science reported in two recent news stories in C&EN could change some basic scientific beliefs. Awarding the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of quasicrystals required fundamental revision of the time-honored definition of crystallinity (C&EN, Oct. 10, page 7). And the news from CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) of neutrinos reportedly traveling faster than light, if true, will cause a major upheaval in physics (C&EN, Aug. 29, page 33).
Now, could someone kindly explain to me—slowly—exactly what is meant by “settled science” (a phrase one often sees these days in the pages of C&EN)?
By Russell N. Grimes
Charlottesville, Va
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter