Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Solar Dumping Probe Advances

by Jeff Johnson
November 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Commerce Department announced last week that it will formally begin its investigation of charges that China is selling photovoltaic panels in the U.S. below their cost of production. The “dumping” allegation was filed by the Coalition for American Solar Manufacturing, an organization of seven U.S. manufacturers of crystalline silicon solar cells and panels (C&EN, Oct. 31, page 9). Only one of the seven coalition members has identified itself: SolarWorld Industries America Inc., an Oregon company. In a Nov. 8 announcement, DOC said it had determined there is sufficient justification for it to move ahead with the investigation. The next step is for the U.S. International Trade Commission to determine whether the U.S. solar companies were injured; that decision is expected on Dec. 5. If injury is found, DOC will continue its investigation, which would likely be completed by mid-2012. The claims concern only crystalline silicon solar cells and modules, not thin-film or other photovoltaic products. Along with dumping, the petition charges China with illegally subsidizing its solar companies, which are the world’s largest solar panel makers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Imposes Duties On Solar Cells, Panels
China Blasts U.S. In Solar Trade Dispute
U.S. Slaps Duties On Chinese Solar Panels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE