Solazyme Algae Fuel Powers United Jet

United Airlines has logged the world’s first commercial aviation flight to be powered by a microbially derived biofuel. Flight 1403 from Houston to Chicago on Nov. 7 ran on 60% traditional jet fuel and 40% Solajet from the algal oils firm Solazyme. Solazyme has signed a letter of intent to supply United with up to 70,000 metric tons per year of renewable jet fuel starting in 2014. The company expects its overall capacity to make algal oils to reach 500,000 metric tons per year by 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter