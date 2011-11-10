Advertisement

Southwest Georgia Celebrates 30 Years

by Linda Wang
November 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 46
The ACS Southwest Georgia Section commemorated its 30th anniversary with a meeting and dinner on Sept. 22 hosted bythe Valdosta State University chemistry department. The dinner was attended by faculty, scientists, students, and professionals working at chemical industries in the southwest Georgia region.

“Not only is it a good time to celebrate chemistry, it is also a moment for us to reflect on the changes in the field of chemistry and all science that havebeen brought on by increasing globalization,” ACS President Nancy B. Jacksonsaid at the event. In her keynote speech, “The State of Chemistry in the International Year of Chemistry,” Jackson spoke of the challenges and opportunities for chemists, given the current economic situation.

The section recognized the recipients of its Outstanding Service Awards: Luz R.Marti of Tifton, Ga.; Jack Steele of Albany, Ga.; and Optima Chemical Group of Douglas, Ga. For more information about the section’s events, visit sowega.sites.acs.org

