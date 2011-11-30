William T. Lowry, a toxicology consultant, died on June 14, 2010, from heart disease.
Born in Hobbs, N.M., Lowry received a bachelor’s degree in 1965 and a master’s degree in 1967, both in chemistry from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University, Commerce). He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1971 from Colorado State University and conducted postdoctoral work at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.
Lowry began his career as a special agent with the FBI. Subsequently, he worked for the Dallas medical examiner in the Institute of Forensic Sciences and taught toxicology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
In 1985, after 12 years with the institute, he left to start a consulting business in industrial and environmental toxicology. He also taught toxicology at the University of Texas, Arlington, and chemistry at Brookhaven College, in Dallas.
He joined ACS in 1968 and was active in the Dallas-Fort Worth Section, serving as its chair in 1989.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Alison Gillespie; and son, William B.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter