Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Another Take OnCoal Ash Regulation

November 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The article on congressional efforts to establish "House Bills Would Undermine EPA" regulatory standards for coal ash disposal is reckless and misleading (C&EN, Oct. 24, page 8).

The bill (H.R. 2273) was not a “Republican-sponsored” draft “aimed at delaying or blocking the Environmental Protection Agency’s pollution rules.” The bill was bipartisan, attracting 37 votes by Democrats, and actually would result in enforceable coal ash disposal regulations being enacted years earlier than the current EPA schedule could accomplish. Furthermore, the proposed regulations being considered by EPA are not “more stringent” than the regulations established by the bill. They contain the same landfill engineering standards. The only difference is that EPA wants direct enforcement authority, and the only way the agency can get it is through an unwarranted “hazardous waste” designation that is opposed by everyone other than anticoal environmental activists and companies that compete with recycled coal ash.

This article completely ignores one of the most important reasons for Congress’ acting to create enforceable coal ash disposal regulations led by the states: Coal ash recycling is already being harmed by an EPA rule making process that has dragged on for three years and has no end in sight. Coal ash disposal problems can and should be solved without going to the extreme of designating coal ash a hazardous waste.

The best solution for coal ash disposal problems is to quit throwing coal ash away. Millions of tons of coal ash is safely recycled every year into construction materials such as concrete and wallboard. That environmentally beneficial practice is threatened by environmental groups and newspaper stories irresponsibly labeling coal ash as “toxic” and by EPA dragging its heels in finishing its regulations. In truth, coal ash is no more toxic than the manufactured materials it replaces. Citizens for Recycling First can help you learn more at www.recyclingfirst.org.

By John N. Ward
Denver

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Life For Coal Ash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Bills Would Undermine EPA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Sets Timeline For Boiler Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE