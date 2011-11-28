Repeat Sales For Stable Revenues
Instrumentation firms view consumable products as a strategic business
November 28, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 48
Instrumentation firms view consumable products as a strategic business
Cover image:
Credit:
Instrumentation firms view consumable products as a strategic business
Budding technologies provide nonphotosynthetic pathways to convert sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into fuels
Diplomats grapple with inability of U.S. and Russia to meet 2012 destruction deadline
In the wake of a lab accident, Texas Tech professors discuss the fine line between appropriate lab supervision and micromanagement
Fluorine challenges nitrogen trifluoride as an electronics cleaning gas
Arguments for free online access to journal articles evolve
Drug’s breakdown products activate sensor protein in mice’s spinal cords