Repeat Sales For Stable Revenues

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
08948-cover-QuantStudiocxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
08948-cover-QuantStudiocxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 28, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 48

Instrumentation firms view consumable products as a strategic business

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 48
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Repeat Sales For Stable Revenues

Instrumentation firms view consumable products as a strategic business

Electrofuels Bump Up Solar Efficiency

Budding technologies provide nonphotosynthetic pathways to convert sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into fuels

Chemical Weapons Checkpoint

Diplomats grapple with inability of U.S. and Russia to meet 2012 destruction deadline

  • Safety

    Louisa Hope-Weeks and Brandon Weeks

    In the wake of a lab accident, Texas Tech professors discuss the fine line between appropriate lab supervision and micromanagement

  • Materials

    Fluorine-Based Compounds Face-Off Over Electronics Market

    Fluorine challenges nitrogen trifluoride as an electronics cleaning gas

  • Policy

    Open-Access Movement Grows

    Arguments for free online access to journal articles evolve

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Channel Is Key To Acetaminophen’s Action

Drug’s breakdown products activate sensor protein in mice’s spinal cords

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Will It Crush?, Shrinky Dink Science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT