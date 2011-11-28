Dow Debuts Biocide

Dow Chemical has launched a new in-can paint biocide, 2-methyl-1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one, also known as MBIT. Rick Strittmatter, global R&D director for Dow Microbial Control, says the addition of a methyl group to the widely used preservative 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one (BIT) “profoundly broadens” its spectrum of activity. Currently available in Asia, MBIT likely will be approved in the U.S. next year, Dow says, and in Europe shortly thereafter.
