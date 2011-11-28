Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Glowing Tumors Guide Surgeons

Researchers develop sprayable indicator for lighting up cancer cells

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
Scheme shows how a new fluorescent indicator, a caged gamma-glutaml hydroxymethyl rhodamine green compound, can be used to light up cancer tumors
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.

Doctors might one day remove cancerous tumors with the help of a spray-on fluorescent indicator, according to a report (Sci. Transl. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3002823). Within minutes of being sprayed, cancer cells in suspect tissue would emit fluorescent light, guiding surgeons to the locations of malignancies. Although other fluorescent probes are in development for surgery, the new indicator acts more quickly and can be applied on the spot. Hisataka Kobayashi of the U.S.’s National Cancer Institute, Yasuteru Urano of Japan’s University of Tokyo, and coworkers demonstrated that their indicator, a caged γ-glutamyl hydroxy­methyl rhodamine green compound, lit up tumors in mice with ovarian cancer within 90 seconds of being applied. The probe is nonfluorescent until it comes into contact with cancer cells, many of which overexpress the enzyme γ-glutamyl­trans­peptidase on their surfaces. The enzyme uncages the indicator by cleaving the glutamate group, causing it to fluoresce.

Credit: Yasuteru Urano
In this video, fluorescent indicator is applied to the abdominal cavity of a mouse with ovarian cancer while Hisataka Kobayashi describes the guided removal of tumors.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel patch attacks tumors in multiple ways
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer Nanoparticles Deliver Genes To Brain Tumor Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE