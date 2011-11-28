Hydrogen Fuel From Liquids

A cyclic amine borane that remains liquid over a wide temperature range can release hydrogen, making it a potential hydrogen fuel storage material, reports Shih-Yuan Liu of the University of Oregon (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja208834v). Solids have dominated the hunt for a way to enhance hydrogen storage, but liquids could slip into the current gasoline infrastructure more easily than solids. For that reason, Liu’s group synthesized BN-methylcyclopentane, a liquid that’s stable in air and water. When BN-methylcyclopentane reacts with an iron chloride catalyst at 80 °C, it forms a trimer and releases hydrogen. The researchers can regenerate the starting material from the trimer, which is also a liquid, with 92% yield by first reacting it with methanol and then with lithium aluminum hydride. Liu cautions that more work is needed to increase BN-methylcyclopentane’s hydrogen yield and to make the regeneration more energy efficient.
