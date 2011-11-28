Merck, U.S. Settle Vioxx Marketing Case

Merck & Co. has agreed to pay $950 million to the U.S. and 43 states to resolve criminal charges and civil claims related to its promotion of the painkiller Vioxx. The settlement concludes a seven-year investigation of the firm, which acknowledges promoting Vioxx for rheumatoid arthritis for three years before it won approval for that application. Vioxx was withdrawn from the market in 2004 after it was found to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
