Panel To Advise EPA On Chemical Risks

EPA is forming a new panel of science advisers that will review the agency’s hazard assessments of chemicals. The agency is taking this action in the wake of criticism from the National Academy of Sciences and some in Congress about the agency’s chemical assessments, notably on formaldehyde (C&EN, April 18, page 10). The new Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee will be part of EPA’s Science Advisory Board and will include experts in public health, epidemiology, toxicology, modeling, biostatistics, and risk assessment. The agency says it will consult with the committee about the Integrated Risk Information System, which is EPA’s database of chemical hazard information. Paul Anastas, EPA assistant administrator for research and development, says the agency will confer with the new panel on implementing recent NAS recommendations to improve the development of chemical assessments. “Ensuring the highest standards of scientific integrity and credibility is an ongoing priority for EPA,” he says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter