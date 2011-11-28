Pfizer Will Acquire Drug Firm Excaliard

Pfizer will pay an undisclosed sum to acquire Excaliard Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego-based firm that develops drugs for the treatment of skin fibrosis, also known as skin scarring. Excaliard’s lead product, EXC 001, is an antisense oligonucleotide in Phase II clinical trials. It works by inhibiting expression of connective tissue growth factor. EXC 001 was codiscovered by Excaliard and Isis Pharmaceuticals, which could receive up to $14 million from Pfizer.
