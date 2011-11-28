Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Rewriting Toxic Substances Law

Congress: Senators ask industry group to stop complaining and get specific about bill

by Cheryl Hogue
November 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Sen. Cardin
Cardin
Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-Md.)
Credit: Courtesy Sen. Cardin
Cardin

Senators want the industry group American Chemistry Council (ACC) to quit griping about legislation to reform the nation’s chemical control law and cough up details of what it wants in the bill.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Congress
Lautenberg
Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-H.J.)
Credit: U.S. Congress
Lautenberg

“Be straight with us,” said Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) at a Nov. 17 hearing on S. 847, the proposed Safe Chemicals Act of 2011. The bill would modernize the 35-year-old Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

“If your objective is to defeat this legislation, I understand,” Cardin told Calvin M. Dooley, president and chief executive officer of ACC. Dooley was among witnesses at the hearing held by the Senate Environment & Public Works Subcommittee on Superfund, Toxics & Environmental Health. Without buy-in from ACC, the bill likely would not attract enough political support for Congress to pass it.

At the hearing, some Democrats scolded ACC for criticizing parts of the bill without offering specific alternatives. ACC, which offered broad principles for TSCA reform two years ago, has said S. 847 has a number of fundamental flaws.

“If you don’t like it, be more specific,” said Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.), chairman of the subcommittee and sponsor of S. 847.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) requested that Dooley provide a rewrite of S. 847—including detailed alternatives to the parts of the bill ACC finds unworkable—by the end of 2011.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACC
Dooley
Calvin M. Dooley, president and CEO, American Chemistry Council
Credit: ACC
Dooley

Dooley responded that ACC has met with Democratic staff members on the subcommittee to present the association’s views, which are not reflected in S. 847. He said ACC and others concerned with the legislation, including environmental and health activists and state regulators, “have fundamental disagreement” on what TSCA reform should include.

Dooley said it would take “a significant period of time to resolve these complex issues.”

“We’ve got to get this moving,” Cardin stated. “We need your help.” Lautenberg said he will call a vote on the bill in coming weeks or months.

The hearing followed a series of private meetings that Lautenberg and Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Environment & Public Works Committee, have jointly held with industry, activists, and states on how to reform TSCA.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Bipartisan Chemicals Regulation Reform Bill
Chemicals Law Reform Bill Moves Toward Full Vote In House Of Representatives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE