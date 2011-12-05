ACS Expands Video Series On Research Publishing

Insight [+]Enlarge Credit: ACS Publications Division

The American Chemical Society’s Publications Division is expanding a recently introduced educational, Web-based video series designed to support authors and reviewers in the process of writing, submitting, reviewing, and editing reports of original scientific research intended for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

The series, called “Publishing Your Research 101,” is available free online at pubs.acs.org/r/publishing101. Four videos have already been released, and three more will be launched within the next three months.

The video series features interviews with prominent authors and editors of ACS journals, who offer practical advice for publishing peer-reviewed research intended for scientific audiences in fields including chemistry, biology, medicine, physics, and engineering. The series covers topics such as the essential elements of a scientific journal article and criteria to consider when selecting a suitable journal for submission.

“‘The ‘Publishing Your Research 101’ series is provided to help cultivate the chemists of tomorrow by fostering their growth as researchers, authors, and reviewers,” says Susan King, senior vice president of ACS Publications’ Journals Publishing Group. “The effective communication of peer-reviewed scientific research is vital to both the scientific community and to every scientist’s chosen career path.”

The first video of the series, titled “How To Write a Paper To Communicate Your Research,” features an interview with George M. Whitesides, a professor of chemistry at Harvard University. He has published nearly 600 papers with ACS Publications and has served on the advisory boards of nine peer-reviewed journals.

The second video in the series, “Writing Your Cover Letter,” and the third video in the series, “Selecting Peers To Suggest as Reviewers,” both feature interviews with Richard Eisenberg, editor-in-chief of Inorganic Chemistry; Timothy P. Lodge, editor of Macromolecules; and Paula T. Hammond and Jason H. Hafner, who are both ACS Nano associate editors.

