December 5, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 49

A near record high in new drug approvals fortifies the pharmaceutical industry ahead of next year’s patent expiries

Business

Before The Storm

A near record high in new drug approvals fortifies the pharmaceutical industry ahead of next year’s patent expiries

Earthquake Rattles Iodine Market

Japanese temblor triggered surge in prices in a market that was already tight

Connecting Ice And Air

Scientists probe the role of sea ice in atmospheric chemistry as the Arctic warms

  • People

    Scientists Are Doing Their Most Creative Work Later In Life

    Study finds in the latter 20th century, Nobel Laureates are more likely to do their prizewinning work after age 40

  • Business

    Amyris Hits The Market

    The biochemical start-up is shipping farnesene and expanding its technical and commercial plans

  • Environment

    Replacing The Replacements

    Governments, industry grapple with potent greenhouse gas effects of widely used non-ozone-depleting refrigerants

Science Concentrates

Materials

Coating By Candlelight

Soot serves as a nanostructured template to create superamphiphobic material

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

