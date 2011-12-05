Before The Storm
A near record high in new drug approvals fortifies the pharmaceutical industry ahead of next year’s patent expiries
December 5, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 49
Japanese temblor triggered surge in prices in a market that was already tight
Scientists probe the role of sea ice in atmospheric chemistry as the Arctic warms
Study finds in the latter 20th century, Nobel Laureates are more likely to do their prizewinning work after age 40
The biochemical start-up is shipping farnesene and expanding its technical and commercial plans
Governments, industry grapple with potent greenhouse gas effects of widely used non-ozone-depleting refrigerants