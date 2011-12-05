Advertisement

People

ACS Receives Green Award

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
HONORED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chuck Fazio
The ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions Services received a 2011 Green Leader Award from the Capital Chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association on Nov. 9. Accepting the award are (from left) Cara Unterkofler,Verna Beatty, Diane Ruddy, Beverly Johnson, Dan Sherman, Nancy Todd, and Jennifer White. Unterkofler and Sherman are with Legacy Sustainability Management, a consulting firm working with ACS.
The ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions Services received a 2011 Green Leader Award from the Capital Chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association on Nov. 9. Accepting the award are (from left) Cara Unterkofler,Verna Beatty, Diane Ruddy, Beverly Johnson, Dan Sherman, Nancy Todd, and Jennifer White. Unterkofler and Sherman are with Legacy Sustainability Management, a consulting firm working with ACS.
Credit: Chuck Fazio
The ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions Services received a 2011 Green Leader Award from the Capital Chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association on Nov. 9. Accepting the award are (from left) Cara Unterkofler,Verna Beatty, Diane Ruddy, Beverly Johnson, Dan Sherman, Nancy Todd, and Jennifer White. Unterkofler and Sherman are with Legacy Sustainability Management, a consulting firm working with ACS.

The American Chemical Society received a 2011 Green Leader Award from the Capital Chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA). The award was presented at the chapter’s awards ceremony held at the Washington Hilton hotel on Nov. 9.

The Green Leader Award recognizes Washington, D.C.-area meeting planners and suppliers that have been committed to green practices for several years and have measurably reduced their environmental impact, saved staff time and resources, and contributed to improving the meetings industry and the communities they serve, according to documents provided by the PCMA Capital Chapter.

“ACS is honored to have been recognized by the PCMA Green Leader Award,” says Alan Hutchins, ACS’s director of meetings and operations. In keeping with ACS core values, the meeting and events team has worked to engage, educate, and involve attendees, vendors, and staff in adopting green practices since 2008, he says.

In addition, ACS has recently adopted comprehensive pre-event, on-site, and postevent performance tools that allow it to effectively measure, benchmark, and report its performance on sustainability for worldwide ACS meetings and events, Hutchins says. “Our goal is to establish ACS as the best-in-class example of meeting and event sustainability reporting.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

