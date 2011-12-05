Angelo C. Tulumello, 79, a consultant from Northfield, Minn., died of cancer on Aug. 20.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tulumello received a B.S. from the University of Detroit in 1953, an M.S. from Wayne State University in 1958, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University in 1962.
He served on the faculty of Purdue’s electrical engineering department for four years. Subsequently, he moved to Long Island, N.Y., where he worked for 24 years as a consulting chemist. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
He retired and moved to Northfield in 1999, enjoying cooking and traveling.
Tulumello is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, whom he married in 1964; a daughter, Michelle; and two grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter