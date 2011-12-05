China Venture Targets High-Purity Solvents

Ohio-based Tedia has formed a joint venture to operate a plant in China’s Anhui province that it says is Asia’s largest high-purity solvents producer. Tedia, which calls itself the largest North American maker of high-purity solvents, will own 55% of the facility. Longhua Fine Chemical, which opened the plant in 2009, will own the balance. Tedia intends to introduce its own solvents manufacturing system to improve quality and increase the plant’s output of acetonitrile, a key chromatography solvent, to at least 4,000 metric tons per year.
