Elan And Cambridge Set Up R&D Center

Elan Corp. and the University of Cambridge are launching a drug discovery center focused on therapies for both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. To be based in Cambridge’s chemistry department, the center will search for new therapies that are able to interrupt the production of amyloid-β, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s. Elan will invest $10 million over the first five years of what is to be a 10-year collaboration.
