Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Environmental Protection Agency To Collect Health And Safety Information On Fracking Fluids

by Cheryl Hogue
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA plans to require makers and processors of hydraulic fracturing fluids used in natural gas extraction to provide the agency with privately held health and safety data on their products.

The action would eventually give the public more information about chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing. Also known as fracking, this technique is used to reach natural gas trapped in shale formations by injecting water, sand, and various chemicals under high pressure to extract the gas. Environmental and public health groups have been seeking information on fracking fluids, which some assert contain chemicals that can contaminate underground drinking water supplies. Industry claims the mixtures are benign.

EPA announced on Nov. 23 that it would start rulemaking under the Toxic Substances Control Act to collect unpublished health and safety data on fracking fluids from manufacturers and processors. The move comes in response to an August petition from some 120 public health and environmental organizations.

In a letter to the petitioners, EPA said it will consult with industry, states, and activist organizations before issuing the rule. The agency’s goal, the letter said, is “to develop an overall approach that would minimize reporting burdens and costs.”

The planned regulation would complement state programs for disclosure of the identity of chemicals in fracking fluids used at specific wells, the letter said.

EPA denied parts of the petition asking for toxicity tests on all chemicals used in oil and gas exploration.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS used in fracking fluids in US, report says
Fracking Chemical Registry Expands Access

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE