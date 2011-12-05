Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Foldamers Mimic Disordered Proteins

Synthetic polymers tacked onto the ends of oligomer chains equilibrate between unstructured and helical conformations

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A foldamer with attached polymer chains equilibrates between unstructured and helical conformations.
A diagram showing a foldamer with attached polymer chains equilibrates between unstructured and helical conformations.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A foldamer with attached polymer chains equilibrates between unstructured and helical conformations.

Foldamers are synthetic oligomers that can adopt an ordered structure in solution. By covalently linking synthetic polymers to the ends of a foldamer, Jeffrey S. Moore and Koushik Ghosh of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, report they can cause the foldamer to collapse into a helical structure (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2087163). Such systems could be used as models to investigate the fundamental macromolecular physics of intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs), the researchers suggest. IDPs lack well-defined secondary and tertiary structure, but they can assist in structuring globular proteins. Moore and Ghosh mimicked an IDP using a phenylene-ethynylene dodecamer with poly(methyl acrylate) polymers covalently bound at both ends. Poly(methyl acrylate) chains larger than 50 kilodaltons cause the foldamer to adopt a helical structure, even in solvents that would normally denature it. Such behavior is observed only if the polymers are covalently linked to the dodecamer; simply physically mixing them together is not sufficient to induce structure. Moore and Ghosh propose that the polymers promote folding by altering the solvent environment around the foldamer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collagen mimics snap into place
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polypeptoid self-assembles into nanotubes
Redirecting Amyloid Fibril Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE