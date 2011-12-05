Advertisement

Policy

Free SciFinder Access For Unemployed

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
In an effort to help its customers in the midst of difficult economic times, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) is now offering complimentary SciFinder access to unemployed former SciFinder users to help them in their job search.

A chemistry research information tool, SciFinder provides scientists access to CAS’s comprehensive collection of chemical substance, reaction, and literature information. It also delivers information on experimental procedures, chemical suppliers, and regulatory practices. This information may help unemployed scientists identify prospective employers and stay current within their research discipline.

“Given how vital SciFinder is to research scientists, CAS has put into place a program to ensure that when a scientist loses his or her job, he or she does not have to lose access to SciFinder at the same time,” says Robert J. Massie, president of CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society. “We are confident that this will help in the important transition to new work.”

To be eligible for free access, scientists must have become unemployed on Jan. 1, 2011 or later, from a U.S., Canadian, or European employer that participates in the SciFinder enterprise-wide pricing program, which provides unlimited access to all scientists across a customer’s organization.

Current students, recent graduates, and those who have never used SciFinder are not eligible for complimentary SciFinder access at this time. Those who are eligible to participate in this program may apply at www.cas.org/products/scifindr/sci find er_ special_prog.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

