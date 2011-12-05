Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Global Operation Seizes Bomb-Making Chemicals

by Glenn Hess
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Law enforcement agents have seized more than 33 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, and other chemicals that could have been used to make thousands of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) over the past year under a global operation to stop the trade in bomb-making materials. Currently, the U.S. and more than 70 other countries are participating in Global Shield, a program launched in November 2010 and led by the Brussels-based World Customs Organization (WCO). “It is an unprecedented multilateral law enforcement effort aimed at combating the illicit cross-border diversion and trafficking of precursor chemicals used by terrorist and other criminal organizations to manufacture IEDs by monitoring their cross-border movements,” says Kumar C. Kibble, deputy director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration & Customs Enforcement unit. According to the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, approximately 50,000 people were killed or injured by terrorist attacks in 2010, and more than half of those deaths and injuries were caused by IEDs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. hails UN effort to restrict fentanyl precursors
Syria accused of using chlorine gas as weapon
U.S. sanctions Syria for chlorine attacks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE