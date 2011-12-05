Infinity Extends Its Mundipharma Deal

Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Mundipharma have extended their alliance for Infinity’s anticancer and anti-inflammatory drug candidates. Mundipharma will provide $50 million during 2013 for the development of IPI-145—an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K) delta and gamma—and for other Infinity drug discovery programs. IPI-145 is in Phase I trials. In exchange for non-U.S. commercial rights, England-based Mundipharma supports R&D for Infinity’s Hedgehog pathway, PI3K, and early discovery programs up to the start of Phase III development, subject to an annual funding cap. The cap for 2012 is $110 million.
