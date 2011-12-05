Norwegian Firm Cuts Solar Capacity

Norwegian solar energy firm Renewable Energy Corp. will cut output of multicrystalline silicon wafers by 60% at its 650-MW facility in Herøya, Norway. The shutdown will last through the first quarter of 2012 and affect 200 workers. REC cites low market prices for the move; prices for solar modules, wafers, and silicon have declined 10%, 30%, and 35%, respectively, since Oct. 1, according to the firm. Demand is also slack, REC says, in part because of the debt crisis in Europe and turmoil in the capital markets.
