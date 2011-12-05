Roche, PTC Research Muscular Atrophy

Roche has licensed rights to PTC Therapeutics’ drug discovery program in spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness. Roche will pay $30 million for the program, which includes three small molecules currently in preclinical development. The Swiss firm could also make up to $460 million in milestone payments. PTC developed the program in partnership with the SMA Foundation, which will remain active in the collaboration.
